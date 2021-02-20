Republic Day violence not due to intelligence failure: Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said the violence that broke out on Republic Day was not due to intelligence failure and alleged that the farmers protesting the three agri laws had betrayed their trust by not following pre-decided routes during the tractor parade.

He said there were apprehensions which was why barricades were placed and the farmers were stopped. He said 152 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that took place in the national capital on January 26.

ALSO READ| Delhi Police release photos of 200 people in connection with R-Day violence at Red Fort

Responding to a question during the annual press conference of the Delhi Police about the possibility of an intelligence failure on January 26, Shrivastava said, "There was no intelligence failure. We had been holding talks with them (farmers). We had permitted them to take out the tractor rally."

"As per the agreement, certain terms and conditions were laid down and they were given designated routes to take out their tractor parade. But they betrayed the trust of Delhi Police and resorted to violence. The police discharged its duties very well," he said.

He further added that the farmer leaders have also responded to the notices served on them by the Delhi Police.