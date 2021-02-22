Delhi HC gets two new judges; four Karnataka HC additional judges elevated

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Experienced lawyers Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal were on Monday appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court, the Law Ministry said.

Four additional judges of the Karnataka High Court -- justices Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Suraj Govindaraj, and Sachin Shankar Magadum -- were also elevated as permanent judges, the Law Ministry said.

Notifications were also issued to appoint Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman Alevakkatt Abdul Rahiman, Karunakaran Babu, and Kauser Edappagath as additional judges of the Kerala High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years, the ministry said.

An official statement later said Jasmeet Singh has 27 years of experience, practicing in the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts from 1992 onwards.

He has been practising in constitutional, civil, labour, service, and matrimonial matters, covering all branches of law.

He has specialisation in service and civil law.

Amit Bansal specialises in education laws, arbitration laws, indirect taxes and service law.

He has served as senior standing counsel, Central Board of indirect Taxes and Customs, standing counsel and legal advisor, Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) from 2004, and the National Testing Agency (NTA).