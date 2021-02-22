STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

HC pulls up Kejriwal government for not abiding by its order on release of funds to corporations

The lawyer for EDMC said it was not an application and it was a letter requesting the Delhi government to make payment in terms of the court order.

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the AAP government for not abiding by its order to release to the corporations the transfer duties, parking charges and deductions towards loan repayments within the stipulated time limits.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli told the Delhi government that the court had not said that the corporations would have to make an application for release of the transfer duties and parking charges and had instead directed on January 21 that these amounts, due upto December last year, be released within a week.

"What is this happening Mr Sethi? What is this conduct of your client? Is this the way your (briefing) counsel argues that they (corporations) have applied? What happens to our order then? Did we say they will apply and only then it will be paid," the bench said to senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, who appeared for the Delhi government.

The remarks by the bench came after Delhi government additional standing counsel Satyakam argued in court that the transfer duties for December 2020 were not paid as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation applied for it only on February 18.

The lawyer for EDMC said it was not an application and it was a letter requesting the Delhi government to make payment in terms of the court order.

Not agreeing with the stand of the Delhi government, the bench said if the amounts are not released as per the January 21 order, it will direct the central government to release these amounts to the corporations out of the revenue sent to the Delhi government.

"We will do that. Please tell us why not," the court told Sethi and gave one last opportunity.

The court said that it was not initiating contempt action only because Sethi was requesting not to at this stage.

It said that even delay in payment of the deductions made by Delhi government towards repayment of loans taken from it by the corporations amounts to non-compliance of its directions.

The Delhi government had been deducting amounts from the funds released to the corporations, towards repayment of loans taken from it by the civic bodies.

The court had earlier said that when RBI had imposed a moratorium on loan repayments due to COVID-19, the same principle ought to have been adopted by the Delhi government.

The bench on Monday directed that all amounts due to the corporations be cleared before the next date of hearing on March 9 and "non-compliance would invite serious action".

The court was hearing various petitions relating to non-payment of salaries of employees and pensioners of different cadres by the three municipal corporations of Delhi -- North, East and South.

The list of petitioners includes doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, safai karamcharis, teachers, class-IV employees, teachers and retired staff like teachers and engineers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp