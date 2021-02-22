STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kejriwal government pays Rs 26-crore compensation to 2,221 victims of Delhi riots: Sources

Published: 22nd February 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has so far disbursed compensation of over Rs 26 crore to 2,221 victims of last year's northeast Delhi riots, official sources said on Monday.

The communal violence across northeast Delhi erupted in the backdrop of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests on February 23 last year, claiming 53 lives, injuring over 500 and causing extensive damage to property.

A total compensation of Rs 26.09 crore has been paid so far.

It included Rs 4.25 crore provided to kin of 44 people killed in the riots and Rs 1.75 crore to 233 injured persons, the government sources said.

The highest amount of Rs 11.28 crore was given in 1,176 cases of damage to residential property, followed by Rs 8.51 crore to 731 persons whose commercial establishments were destroyed during violence and arson, they said.

Further, Rs 5.50 lakh was paid in cases of 22 damaged jhuggis, Rs 20 lakh to three schools and Rs 4.42 lakh for losses of animals, e-rickshaws and two-wheelers, they added.

As per compensation announced by the Delhi government for riots' victims, kin of those who were killed received Rs 10 lakh, those with permanent disability were given Rs 5 lakh.

A total of Rs 2 lakh was given to those with serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for those with minor injuries.

Loss of property compensation included Rs 5 lakh for completely damaged houses, Rs 1 lakh for complete loot and Rs 50,000 for partial loot at commercial establishments.

Scores of riots-affected persons have approached the compensation claims commission and the minority welfare committee of the Delhi Assembly, with complaints of being given less compensation or being denied it altogether.

The commission has received around 2,600 applications related to riots' compensation so far, officials said.

The Assembly panel had also directed scrutiny of over 700 complaints over the rejection of applications for compensation and directed officials in connection with cases where less compensation was paid, they said.

Comments

