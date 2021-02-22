STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New farm laws spell death warrant to farmers, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

The meeting comes ahead of a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ that Kejriwal is scheduled to address on February 28 in Meerut.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday termed the new agriculture laws “death warrant” to farmers. He made the statement while interacting with farmer leaders from western UP. 

The meeting comes ahead of a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ that Kejriwal is scheduled to address on February 28 in Meerut.

The Delhi CM’s move assumes significance as Uttar Pradesh is likely to go for Zilla Panchayat polls next month and the AAP will be contesting in the polls in the state for the first time. The AAP has also announced that it would be contesting the Assembly polls in UP in 2022. 

“These anti-farmer laws are death warrants to the farmers. With the implementation of these laws the crops will go to the hands of a few industrialists and the farmers of India will become labourers in their own land. The central government should immediately withdraw all the three black laws and extend legal guarantee of MSP on all the 23 crops following the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission,” Kejriwal said at the meeting. 

The government should talk to the farmers. If the government does not listen to the farmers then who will, he asked. No representative of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the protest against farm laws, was present in the meeting. The outfit has already declared its agitation as non-political one.

The BJP is continuously saying that these laws will benefit the farmers but its leaders have yet not clarified how, Kejriwal firther said. Besides farmer representatives, the meeting was attended by Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, senior party leader Sanjay Singh and Cabinet minister Kailash Gahlot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Arvind Kejriwal Farm Laws Farmers Protest
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp