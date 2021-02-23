STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s trader wing to organise mahapanchayat on February 25

The Chamber of Trade and Industry has also written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in which important points have been mentioned.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Laws at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers during the Kishan Mahapanchayat against the new Farm Laws at Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The trade wing associated with the Aam Aadmi Party is planning to organise a mega ‘Traders Mahapanchayat’ in the national capital on February 25. 

Brijesh Goyal, who is the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said a ‘Mahapanchayat’ of traders will be convened to protest against the stringent provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The CTI has also written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in which important points have been mentioned.

A few members of the trade organisation and other traders have also called for ‘India trade off’ on February 26 and shutdown of all the trade in Delhi for a day as a form of protest, but a final decision on this is yet to be made.

In the letter to the Union finance minister, the CTI has said, “Filing the GST returns is not simple and returns are the backbone of any tax system. Like VAT, GST also operates on input and output. Then why GST returns are multiple and complex, while VAT returns were single and also simple?”

Traders’ anxiety increased: CTI

The current form of GST has increased the anxiety of traders and many new rules are coming in the GST which are very dangerous from the point of view of traders,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP Mahapanchayat Chamber of Trade and Industry
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp