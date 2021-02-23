AAP’s trader wing to organise mahapanchayat on February 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The trade wing associated with the Aam Aadmi Party is planning to organise a mega ‘Traders Mahapanchayat’ in the national capital on February 25.

Brijesh Goyal, who is the chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said a ‘Mahapanchayat’ of traders will be convened to protest against the stringent provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The CTI has also written a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in which important points have been mentioned.

A few members of the trade organisation and other traders have also called for ‘India trade off’ on February 26 and shutdown of all the trade in Delhi for a day as a form of protest, but a final decision on this is yet to be made.

In the letter to the Union finance minister, the CTI has said, “Filing the GST returns is not simple and returns are the backbone of any tax system. Like VAT, GST also operates on input and output. Then why GST returns are multiple and complex, while VAT returns were single and also simple?”

Traders’ anxiety increased: CTI

The current form of GST has increased the anxiety of traders and many new rules are coming in the GST which are very dangerous from the point of view of traders,” said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).