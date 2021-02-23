STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines issued to sensitise students about cyber bullying

Expressing concern over the possible online abuse during online learning, the order further said the students need to be warned against these risks.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

The principals and heads of all government and private schools have been directed to share a set of guidelines. (Express Illustrations)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the online mode of teaching assuming significance during the coronavirus pandemic, the directorate of education (DoE) has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitize parents and students about the safe use of the internet and cyberbullying.

The principals and heads of all government schools under municipal bodies or cantonment board and privates schools have been directed to share a set of guidelines titled --safe online learning in times of Covid 19—jointly development National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)—with the parents and students.      

“The school education has shifted from the carefree days of learning together in the safe school environment to online mode of gaining knowledge during Covid-19. Hence, it is necessary to ensure the safety of students while they are on the internet. The internet spaces are growing and multiplying and data security privacy and protection is inadequate to keep a check on this, it is important that everyone is aware of the risks that could be associated with being connected to the internet,” says a circular issued along with the guidelines on Monday asking schools to reach out to parents and students.

Expressing concern over possible online abuse during online learning, the order further says that the students need to be warned against these risks.

The guidelines specifically deal with cyberbullying and contain do's and don'ts about how to stay safe online.

Besides explaining online threats and abuse, the document also teaches about prevention and counter cyberbullying.

“It is extremely important for us to ensure that every possible step is taken towards giving our children safe spaces to learn that keep their innocence and cater to their curiosity in a non-harmful way…All the heads of government-aided, unaided private recognized schools of directorate of education and local bodies i.e. MCDs, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board are hereby directed to share this information with the teachers, students and parents through SMS, WhatsApp Groups or by any other possible means which are being used to reach out to children and parents,” reads the order. 

