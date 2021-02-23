On 12th year of founding, university to get Rs 1,000 crore investment from Jindal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading industrialist and the founding chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal, has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore for the expansion of the university as per ‘JGU Vision 2030’.

The focus of the investment plan will be on academics, infrastructure development and creation of new world-class student facilities, hostels, schools, faculty offices and teaching facilities.

The investment is expected to bolster efforts to achieve financial, academic and physical outcomes that were laid down in its plan to become an ‘Institution of Eminence’ that has global recognition and standing.

“OP Jindal Global University was established as a centre of learning and academic scholarship to produce outstanding leaders in various walks of life. I am pleased to see that the JGU is fulfilling its founding vision through intellectual excellence and sustained hard work by all students, faculty and staff members,” Jindal said.

This year marks the twelfth year of the university. Founding V-C Professor C Raj Kumar said, “It has been our steadfast commitment since the founding of JGU to become a world-class institution. Our performance in the World University Rankings reflects the high quality of our multi-disciplinary teaching and research.”