STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

On 12th year of founding, university to get Rs 1,000 crore investment from Jindal

The focus of the investment plan will be on academics, infrastructure development and creation of new world-class student facilities, hostels, schools, faculty offices and teaching facilities.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

OP Jindal Global University

OP Jindal Global University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leading industrialist and the founding chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal, has announced plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore for the expansion of the university as per ‘JGU Vision 2030’. 

The focus of the investment plan will be on academics, infrastructure development and creation of new world-class student facilities, hostels, schools, faculty offices and teaching facilities.

The investment is expected to bolster efforts to achieve financial, academic and physical outcomes that were laid down in its plan to become an ‘Institution of Eminence’ that has global recognition and standing. 

“OP Jindal Global University was established as a centre of learning and academic scholarship to produce outstanding leaders in various walks of life. I am pleased to see that the JGU is fulfilling its founding vision through intellectual excellence and sustained hard work by all students, faculty and staff members,” Jindal said. 

This year marks the twelfth year of the university. Founding V-C Professor C Raj Kumar said, “It has been our steadfast commitment since the founding of JGU to become a world-class institution. Our performance in the World University Rankings reflects the high quality of our multi-disciplinary teaching and research.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OP Jindal Global University Naveen Jindal
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp