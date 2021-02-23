STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rules tightened for international flyers coming to Delhi amid cases of mutant Covid-19 strains

These variants are driving the pandemic in some countries, especially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, said the statement.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:38 AM

The Delhi airport is on alert following circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of mutant variants of Covid-19 spreading in some countries, submission of self declaration form (SDF) has been made mandatory for all international passengers arriving at Delhi airport as per the government guidelines.

The travellers will also need to upload a mandatory RT-PCR or molecular test report (test undertaken within 72 hours of departure) in the form.

“These forms will help in identifying flyers from the United Kingdom (UK), Europe and Middle-East who will undergo mandatory RT-PCR on arrival as well. Passengers can exit after giving the test at the airport and follow government guidelines on quarantine or self-monitoring,” said a press statement by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday.

Given the development, the Delhi Airport has also revamped its ‘Air Suvidha’ portal and launched new RT-PCR test packages.

The central government last week issued new guidelines for passengers travelling to India. The move comes following increased evidence of circulation of mutant variants of Covid-19.

“The SDF will also help identify passengers from high risk countries such as the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa. A new field for declaring domestic connection has been added in the Air Suvidha portal. All other categories for exemption stand cancelled with effect from 11:59PM IST of February 22,” it said.

All passengers on flights from the UK, Europe and South Africa will have to undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test.

At Delhi Airport, there are two categories of service available for the passengers — regular testing at Rs 800 and premium service at Rs 1,300.

​This service will also be available for pre-booking on www.newdelhiairport.in from Tuesday.

