STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

After years of monumental efforts, Sher Shah Gate brought to life

Built by Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri, the structure a fine example of Ashlar and rubble masonry work was severely damaged because of heavy rains in 2012.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Built by Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri, the structure is a fine example of rubble masonry work.

Built by Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri, the structure is a fine example of rubble masonry work. (Photo | Express)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Structural repair and strengthening of the 16th century Sher Shah Darwaza, also known as Lal Darwaza, and one of the surviving entrances to the sixth city of Delhi, has been completed. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had been struggling to finish the task for years due to different reasons. Built by Pashtun ruler Sher Shah Suri, the structure a fine example of Ashlar and rubble masonry work was severely damaged because of heavy rains in 2012.

“Finally, we have managed to protect the gateway after years of concentrated efforts. The work had to be stopped abruptly on occasions due to technical issues. At one point, we weren’t able to find the suitable contractor. Damaged Ashlar, red sandstone and buff stones on the façade have been replaced. We have also restored façade design and random rubble masonry in the southern side,” said an ASI official.     

Ashlar masonry is made of large square-cut stones, used as a facing on walls of brick or stone rubble. In 2016, the ASI started its reinstatement, which was to be completed within a year. The work had come to an abrupt halt in 2017 following an issue with the contractor engaged for the project, after which it remained suspended as no suitable labour contractor could be found. Later, rules for hiring contractors changed, which further delayed the conservation.

The ASI floated the tender for the project twice but no one had come forward. The officials said that one of the main reasons for the cold response of the contractors was the structure’s complexity — use of heavy Ashlars. The project resumed around August in 2019.  The official said as the structure had been stabilised, the agency would turn its focus on conservation of its architectural features  Kangoorey (crenels)  on the top.  

“Now, Kangoorey are to be restored for which a new estimate will be proposed. We may also take up another portion of damaged fortification, which had fallen in rains last year,” said the official.  The officials said as the gateway had been conserved, the higher authority might take a decision to remove bricked support, which was raised to support the structure. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sher Shah Darwaza Lal Darwaza Archaeological Survey of India Sher Shah Suri
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp