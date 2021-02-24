STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BSES installs over 3,000 rooftop solar panels, plans for 1,000 more

A BSES spokesperson said that to realise its full potential, the discom is leading the efforts for accelerated adoption of rooftop solar in Delhi.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

solar power

The response to rooftop solar net metering has been very incredibly encouraging. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have energised 3,140 rooftop solar installations with a connected solar load of 106 Mega Watt peak (MWp) across the national capital.

The discoms, which have been aggressively promoting rooftop solar in south, west, east and central Delhi, plan to energise over 1,000 rooftop solar connections in next financial year. 

The response to rooftop solar net metering has been very incredibly encouraging. Consumers across categories, including residential, educational and commercial establishments have warmed up to rooftop solar net metering in big-way.

The most rooftop solar net metering connections are in the domestic segment (1805), followed by educational institutions (655), commercial establishments (554), industrial (35) and others (91). 

As per energised solar load basis, the biggest category is educational (43 MWp), followed by commercial (28 MWp), residential (23 MWp), industrial (3 MWp) and others (3 MWp).  

Rooftop solar is a big hit among Cooperative Group Housing Societys (CGHS) segments. Around 90 societies and apartment complexes have opted for it with a sanctioned load of over 5 MWp.  

A BSES spokesperson said that to realise its full potential, the discom is leading the efforts for accelerated adoption of rooftop solar in the city.

“Our Solar City initiative is promising to be a game-changer. The solar outreach program is also educating consumers about the benefits of solar energy while ensuring strict quality compliance of the systems being installed. It is also facilitating various finance options available,” said the official.

By opting for rooftop solar, consumers in the commercial category are estimated to save around Rs 25.8 crore annually, followed by educational institutions (Rs 23.73 crore) and residential consumers (Rs 9.8 crore).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSES Solar Panel
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp