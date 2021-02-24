BSES installs over 3,000 rooftop solar panels, plans for 1,000 more

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have energised 3,140 rooftop solar installations with a connected solar load of 106 Mega Watt peak (MWp) across the national capital.

The discoms, which have been aggressively promoting rooftop solar in south, west, east and central Delhi, plan to energise over 1,000 rooftop solar connections in next financial year.

The response to rooftop solar net metering has been very incredibly encouraging. Consumers across categories, including residential, educational and commercial establishments have warmed up to rooftop solar net metering in big-way.

The most rooftop solar net metering connections are in the domestic segment (1805), followed by educational institutions (655), commercial establishments (554), industrial (35) and others (91).

As per energised solar load basis, the biggest category is educational (43 MWp), followed by commercial (28 MWp), residential (23 MWp), industrial (3 MWp) and others (3 MWp).

Rooftop solar is a big hit among Cooperative Group Housing Societys (CGHS) segments. Around 90 societies and apartment complexes have opted for it with a sanctioned load of over 5 MWp.

A BSES spokesperson said that to realise its full potential, the discom is leading the efforts for accelerated adoption of rooftop solar in the city.

“Our Solar City initiative is promising to be a game-changer. The solar outreach program is also educating consumers about the benefits of solar energy while ensuring strict quality compliance of the systems being installed. It is also facilitating various finance options available,” said the official.

By opting for rooftop solar, consumers in the commercial category are estimated to save around Rs 25.8 crore annually, followed by educational institutions (Rs 23.73 crore) and residential consumers (Rs 9.8 crore).