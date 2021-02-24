'Sentiments hurt': Vardhan writes to Delhi L-G over reconstruction of Hanuman temple

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has urged Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal for reconstruction of the Hanuman temple demolished by civic authorities in Chandni Chowk in January, saying religious sentiments of locals have been "deeply hurt".

The minister, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk, said many people, including traders, have contacted him for reconstruction of the temple on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk.

The old Hanuman temple at Kucha Mahajani in Chandni Chowk was demolished in January after a court order, to pave way for Chandni Chowk beautification project being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government.

A prefabricated, steel-made temple of Lord Hanuman was installed by unknown persons on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk on February 18.

"After coming to know the sentiments of the people, I sense that their religious feelings have been deeply hurt. The locals demand that the temple should be reconstructed on the central verge, close to where old temple existed. A transformer is installed there and space is available where the temple could be reconstructed," Vardhan said in his letter dated January 21.

He urged Baijal to direct the department concerned for reconstruction of the temple at the place desired by the locals.

Meanwhile, the PWD has filed a complaint with the police seeking necessary action regarding the steel structure, saying it was an "obstacle" in the beautification work.