STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Sentiments hurt': Vardhan writes to Delhi L-G over reconstruction of Hanuman temple

The minister, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk, said many people, including traders, have contacted him for reconstruction of the temple on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health, Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has urged Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal for reconstruction of the Hanuman temple demolished by civic authorities in Chandni Chowk in January, saying religious sentiments of locals have been "deeply hurt".

The minister, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk, said many people, including traders, have contacted him for reconstruction of the temple on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk.

The old Hanuman temple at Kucha Mahajani in Chandni Chowk was demolished in January after a court order, to pave way for Chandni Chowk beautification project being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government.

A prefabricated, steel-made temple of Lord Hanuman was installed by unknown persons on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk on February 18.

"After coming to know the sentiments of the people, I sense that their religious feelings have been deeply hurt. The locals demand that the temple should be reconstructed on the central verge, close to where old temple existed. A transformer is installed there and space is available where the temple could be reconstructed," Vardhan said in his letter dated January 21.

He urged Baijal to direct the department concerned for reconstruction of the temple at the place desired by the locals.

Meanwhile, the PWD has filed a complaint with the police seeking necessary action regarding the steel structure, saying it was an "obstacle" in the beautification work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Chandni Chowk Temple Delhi Hanuman Temple
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp