Two new Delhi High Court judges take oath

Two new Delhi High Court judges took oath of office on Wednesday, taking the total number of judges to 31.

Published: 24th February 2021

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two new Delhi High Court judges took oath of office on Wednesday, taking the total number of judges to 31.

Chief Justice D N Patel administered the oath of office to Justices Jasmeet Singh and Amit Bansal who were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court on February 22.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the high court to 31 against a sanctioned strength of 60.

Justice Singh, who was a central government standing counsel, has 27 years of experience, practising in the Delhi High Court and subordinate courts from 1992 onwards.

He has been practising in constitutional, civil, labour, service and matrimonial matters, covering all branches of law.

He has specialisation in service and civil law.

Justice Bansal specialises in education laws, arbitration laws, indirect taxes and service law.

He has served as a senior standing counsel of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and as a standing counsel and legal advisor of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Testing Agency.

