Bus travel to become safer in Delhi as command centre gets ready

The objective is to ensure safety and security of passengers, particularly women.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot inspects the Command & Control Centre

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot inspects the Command & Control Centre | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Here’s good news for women who stay late in offices and commute by buses: the AAP government is set to inaugurate a ‘command and control centre’ to monitor GPS location, panic buttons and CCTVs installed in DTC buses. The objective is to ensure safety and security of passengers, particularly women.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inspected such a centre at Kashmere Gate. He also met officials and discussed issues related to the functioning of the command & control centre. He instructed the officials to submit a daily report about data monitoring and operation. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the transport department, Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd, Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System and Ernst &Young.

Officials said the command centre could also have a disaster recovery, data and separate viewing centres in all depots. The live footage can also be monitored by all depot managers. “The command centre will be manned 24 hours for real-time monitoring of all activities in buses. The depot managers, drivers, conductors and marshals in buses have completed their training related to the operation of the installed system in buses,” said an official.

All DTC and cluster buses are now fitted with three IP cameras, mobile NVR integrated with a GPS device, 10 panic buttons, one display for the driver, hooter, strobe and a pair of two-way audio communication devices, one each for the driver and conductor.

The newly inducted buses will have these systems already installed and the system will be integrated with the centre at Kashmiri Gate. “I’m glad to note from initial trials that the entire system is all set to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon. Delhi buses will now be safer than ever,” tweeted Gahlot.

Safety Features Of New System 

  •  A passenger, driver or conductor can press the panic button in case of any emergency. The alert will automatically be sent to the control centre in real-time
  •  Operator at command centre will filter the alert and forward it to respective stakeholder such as Delhi Police, fire and ambulance for a quick response with GPS coordinates of the bus through SOP defined in various alerts scenarios
  •  Besides, SMS and email alerts will also be sent to the authorities concerned at the in synchronization with these panic alerts
