Delhi Municipal Corporation plans QR-coded public toilets to top Swachh ranking

Initially, the facility will come up at public toilets located in the south zone and then it will be expanded to other SDMC zones.

Toilet

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Intensifying its measures to improve the ranking in Swachh Survekshan-21, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to set up a ‘smart system’ in the public toilets run by the civic body. With the system, users of public toilets can give their feedback through QR code. 

Initially, the facility will come up at public toilets located in the south zone and then it will be expanded to other SDMC zones. Deputy Commissioner of south zone Dr Sonal Swaroop said, “With this facility at public toilets, we will go through the actual feedback of people using the toilets and will be able to provide better facilities.”

After scanning the QR code, people will get 5 options very bad, bad, okay, good and very good. People will have to select an option to submit the feedback and once the QR code is scanned, the location of public toilet, name of the ward and some basic information will be made available. She said public toilets in all four zones of SDMC will be equipped with the system. She appealed to toilet users to give their valuable feedback.

