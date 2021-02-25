Delhi's Agrasen Ki Baoli: Haunted or not?

By Express News Service

The feeling of being watched is the most common feeling in paranormal encounters. Many people have confided to me about this phenomenon. Most of such cases are for a very short span of time, but in some cases or places the feeling is permanent. One such place that I got to know of through a TV show years ago, is the very popular Agrasen ki Baoli in Delhi.

It is always difficult to investigate a monument because it gets plenty of visitors during the day as entry is barred at night. Many people also feel that a paranormal investigation can be conducted only during the night, which is also a myth. A well-planned investigation is possible in the daytime. I believe if there are ghosts, they are there during the day and the night as well.

They don’t have jobs to do. Still, I carry my investigations mostly in the nights just to make people believe that even staying there for the whole night I did not see any ghost. I investigated this particular monument during the day because of certain restrictions. Initially, I was skeptical about this investigation as I was sure that I won’t find anything. This stepwell is 60m long and 15m wide, with 108 narrow steps going downwards.According to me, is not well-made.

An example of a good stepwell is the Chand Baoli in Rajasthan. Such places make for a good horror story and slowly these stories become rumors and then reality. Media and internet articles also play a role in spreading these stories, without fact-checking. During my investigation, I met over 30 people, including youngsters from the vicinity who regularly come here to shoot videos and photographs.

But they said that people have created false stories, and claimed that YouTubers, bloggers and media persons pay people to lie on camera that they have felt something at this location. Surprisingly, the guard on duty narrated some incidences in which he claimed to have this feeling of being watched and followed by some paranormal force. It is sad to see misinformation being spread with a great amount of confidence without even considering the after-effects.

I have visited the place five times now, but every visit has made me more confident that the claims of the baoli being haunted are false. If Maharaja Agrasen was alive, he would have been pained to hear such claims about his creation. Most of the time ghosts are dreams, nightmares, greed, denial, rejection, a muttered voice, a soul’s dissatisfaction and most importantly, a wish!

As told to Nikita Sharma by Jay Alani is a Paranormal Investigator, Media Professional, Author, TedX Speaker, Podcaster and Founder of the Paranormal Company.