Doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi from next month?

The Delhi government has notified its flagship scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration that is likely to 
be rolled out from next month.

Published: 25th February 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rice Grains

Representational Image

By Express News Service

WHAT’S THE SCHEME
The scheme, under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Republic Day address. The MMGGRY involves the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorsteps. According to the notified scheme, the beneficiaries will have to pay the processing (conversion) charge along with the cost of subsidised foodgrains

WHO WILL BENEFIT

  •  About 17 lakh PDS beneficiaries in Delhi can avail the benefits of the MMGGRY scheme
  •  Ration card holders may draw their full entitlement of foodgrains in more than one instalments
  •  Scheme will be optional and existing TPDS beneficiaries will have to specify to enrol under it
  •  Beneficiaries will be able to exercise the option at the beginning of every financial year
  1. Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation will empanel millers and rice processors
  2. These empanelled millers will lift the foodgrains for cleaning, grinding and packaging
  3. The packed foodgrains will be transported to the fair price shops
  4. The foodgrains will be taken to reach beneficiaries through direct home delivery agencies
  5. Distribution will be done only after successful biometric authentication using e-PoS device
  6. Cost of foodgrains and milling or conversion charges will be collected from the beneficiaries

HIGHLIGHTS

Entire operation, from lifting to delivering, will be carried out under CCTV monitoring
Commodities will be carried in GPS-fitted vehicles
Delivery agency will notify beneficiary in advance via SMS before delivery
Complaints could lodged via a grievance management system
A call centre for beneficiaries is also envisaged under the scheme


 

Comments

