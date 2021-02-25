Doorstep delivery of ration in Delhi from next month?

By Express News Service

The Delhi government has notified its flagship scheme for the doorstep delivery of ration that is likely to

be rolled out from next month. According to officials, the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna (MMGGRY) was notified by the government on February 20

WHAT’S THE SCHEME

The scheme, under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Republic Day address. The MMGGRY involves the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorsteps. According to the notified scheme, the beneficiaries will have to pay the processing (conversion) charge along with the cost of subsidised foodgrains

WHO WILL BENEFIT

About 17 lakh PDS beneficiaries in Delhi can avail the benefits of the MMGGRY scheme

Ration card holders may draw their full entitlement of foodgrains in more than one instalments

Scheme will be optional and existing TPDS beneficiaries will have to specify to enrol under it

Beneficiaries will be able to exercise the option at the beginning of every financial year

Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation will empanel millers and rice processors These empanelled millers will lift the foodgrains for cleaning, grinding and packaging The packed foodgrains will be transported to the fair price shops The foodgrains will be taken to reach beneficiaries through direct home delivery agencies Distribution will be done only after successful biometric authentication using e-PoS device Cost of foodgrains and milling or conversion charges will be collected from the beneficiaries

HIGHLIGHTS

Entire operation, from lifting to delivering, will be carried out under CCTV monitoring

Commodities will be carried in GPS-fitted vehicles

Delivery agency will notify beneficiary in advance via SMS before delivery

Complaints could lodged via a grievance management system

A call centre for beneficiaries is also envisaged under the scheme



