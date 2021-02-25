Free public transport service in offing on Chandni Chowk stretch

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government may introduce free public transport service on the 1.3-km-long Chandni Chowk road once the stretch is opened after the completion of its redevelopment. The transport department has been directed to explore the proposal for plying electric vehicles such as golf carts or trambus in the area. The department will work with the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), which is operating cluster bus services in the national capital, to appoint two contractors for the project. The directions were issued in the last meeting of Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) chaired by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Reliable and comfortable public transport must complement pedestrianisation, which is the need of the hour. After deliberation, it has been decide that the transport department along with DIMTS will examine the idea of running free public transport service, like it is available at the airports, on Chandni Chowk road to end chaos caused by cycle rickshaws. Visitors or shoppers should walk at ease in the market,” said an official, associated with the project.

After finalising modalities for free transport service, the SRDC would approach the Delhi High Court for formal approval as the project is being monitored by the court. According to government officials aware of this development, the SRDC may conduct a trial run for pedestrians on the stretch from the second week of next month. The public work department, which is executing the project for the SRDC, is racing against time to finish the work by March 31. As per the plan, no vehicular traffic will be permitted on the road for 12 hours — 9 am to 9 pm—after completion of the pedestrianisation project.

“During the meeting, it was suggested to carry out a trial run before reopening the stretch to firm up a traffic management plan and regulate loading and unloading of goods,” added the official. Loading and unloading of goods is an issue, which has been plaguing the market for long. Despite several high court orders and notified schedule for the activities, the agencies—North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Traffic Police—have failed to rein in the violators.

The SRDC has also decided that the PWD will engage a private agency for cleaning, maintenance and protection of the road and also allied facilities—toilets, dustbins, and trees. “To ensure proper sanitation and security of the area, which is adjoining a Unesco world heritage site, the PWD will rope in a management firm or company for the maintenance,” said another official.