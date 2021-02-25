STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Using 'toolkit' for misinformation not acceptable, says Delhi Police Commissioner

A Delhi Sessions Court granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Published: 25th February 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after a Delhi court gave bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday clarified that there isn't anything called 'toolkit' as such but if one uses it for misinformation that causes violence, then that will not be acceptable.

"There isn't anything called 'toolkit' as such but if you use it for misinformation that causes violence, then it's not acceptable and that was the intent here. Delhi Police's investigation is on," said Delhi Police Commissioner.

A Delhi Sessions Court on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

The Session Court of Patiala House Court observed that there is no palpable reason to not grant bail to her as she has no criminal background.

On questions of curbing misuse of social media, SN Shrivastava said that strict surveillance can be done and the action should be taking against those who spread anarchy or causes harm.

"Strict surveillance can be done (on social media). Anything that spreads anarchy or causes harm, action should be taken against them," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said that the under Safe City program 10,000 cameras will be installed in different areas of Delhi.

"'Safe City' program is a GoI project. In the first phase, 10,000 cameras will be installed in Delhi. Their locations have been decided. By March, the decision will be taken to install them and installation will be completed in 8-10 months," said SN Shrivastava.

He further said that whatever benefits possible have been given to the wards of policemen who died due to COVID-19. This year 190 compassionate appointments have been given to the wards including wives and children to support them. 

