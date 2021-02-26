STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cycling into the unknown

Gurugram resident Indranil Roy has been exploring the length and breadth of India on his Rockrider ST100

Published: 26th February 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

One of the workers repairing a bridge near Seraghat gladly turned into a photographer for Roy.

One of the workers repairing a bridge near Seraghat gladly turned into a photographer for Roy.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

A Publicist by profession, Gurugram resident Indranil Roy, 31, is a traveller at heart. A decade ago, he turned into a solo backpacker, travelling to the remote corners of India and South East Asia, on buses, trains and at times on foot. Last year, he developed a love for cycling.

Then, in October 2020, while he was at Almora on a work-cum-leisure trip, he decided to take a cycling trip in the hills and covered a distance of 500km loop on an impulse. And since then, Roy has been cycling across the length and breadth of India on his Rockrider ST100 Mountain Bike.

Born in Kolkata and raised in Delhi, Roy currently lives in Gurugram with his mother and elder sister, but is mostly found in Himalayas, balancing his work from the jungles there. Excerpts from an interview:

Do you make any special preparations before embarking on a trip?
My journeys are always unplanned, so much so that on my first trip I carried my clothes and gadgets in a regular bag, and had to readjust the straps every few kilometres so they don’t fall away (laughs). I hardly research about the place I am visiting; at times I don’t even know where I am going to stop the next day. I always believe in meeting the unknown and surprising myself.

What are your learnings on these trips?
The challenges are usually extreme weather and dilapidated, steep roads. A solo biker like me has to keep patience, stay calm, and adapt to situations quickly as there could be so many adversities lurking around the corner about which you may not have any clue.

Any anecdotes you would like to share?
My chain broke at a remote place (Quiti) in Pithoragarh. In the next few hours, I was in a pick-up truck with locals and had to stay at Birthi Falls for the next two days as the chain had to be brought all the way from Haldwani. To experience the place, I trekked to the uppermost part of the waterfall braving treacherous trails, soaking in the mesmerising natural beauty. But soon I noticed a small herd of cows stuck here. Upon enquiring I found out that some villagers had deliberately left them there to die. Determined to save them, I used all my contacts in Delhi and Almora, and finally managed to get them transported to a shelter in Pithoragarh.

How cooperative are the people you meet enroute?
People have gone out of their way to help me. Near Chaukori, it was late at night and I had to cross a 6-km stretch of forest, infested by leopards. But the locals guided me through. Ahead, when my headlights conked off, a man guided me all the way with his SUV’s headlight. I believe it’s the people on the road who make a traveller go on and on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indranil Roy cycling
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp