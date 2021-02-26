Delhi records highest coronavirus cases for this month, no deaths

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded 220 new cases on Thursday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while no fresh death was registered, as per data shared by officials. This is the fourth time the single-day fatality count has been nil this month. On Wednesday, 200 Covid-19 cases and two new deaths were registered, pushing the toll to 10,905.

From February 1 to 23, the count of daily cases had remained below 200. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 220 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, authorities said, adding that the infection tally in the city rose to 6,38,593, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

These new cases came out of the 63,998 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 1,169 from 1,137 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

Over 3.46 lakh beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far in the national capital with more than 18,000 people receiving shots on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

Out of these, more than 1.44 lakh are healthcare workers and over two lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to more than 18,945 people on Thursday including 5,542 healthcare workers who got their second dose. Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, the officials said.

A total of 18,599 beneficiaries received shots across over 300 centres in on Wednesday. So far, 1,44,346 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and 2,02,945 frontline workers also received vaccine, as per the data shared by the officials. Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others.