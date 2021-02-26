STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi records highest coronavirus cases for this month, no deaths

On Wednesday, 200 Covid-19 cases and two new deaths were registered, pushing the toll to 10,905.

Published: 26th February 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mask_Drive

A policeman issues a ‘challan’ to a commuter for not wearing mask in a public place in New Delhi as Covid-19 cases surge across the national capital | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The national capital recorded 220 new cases on Thursday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, while no fresh death was registered, as per data shared by officials. This is the fourth time the single-day fatality count has been nil this month. On Wednesday, 200 Covid-19 cases and two new deaths were registered, pushing the toll to 10,905.

From February 1 to 23, the count of daily cases had remained below 200. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 220 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent, authorities said, adding that the infection tally in the city rose to 6,38,593, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the city government.

These new cases came out of the 63,998 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin. The active cases tally on Thursday rose to 1,169 from 1,137 the previous day, according to the bulletin.
Over 3.46 lakh beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine so far in the national capital with more than 18,000 people receiving shots on Thursday, according to data shared by officials.

Out of these, more than 1.44 lakh are healthcare workers and over two lakh are frontline workers, as per the data.Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to more than 18,945 people on Thursday including 5,542 healthcare workers who got their second dose. Six minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, the officials said.

A total of 18,599 beneficiaries received shots across over 300 centres in on Wednesday. So far, 1,44,346 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and 2,02,945 frontline workers also received vaccine, as per the data shared by the officials.  Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp