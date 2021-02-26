STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMRC flags off 25 e-rickshaws from Jamia station

The e-rickshaws, called ETO, were flagged off by DMRC Chairman Mangu Singh. 

Published: 26th February 2021 08:25 AM

DMRC MD Mangu Singh flags off fleet of 25 ETO e-rickshaws on Thursday | DMRC

DMRC MD Mangu Singh flags off fleet of 25 ETO e-rickshaws on Thursday | DMRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To boost the reach of its last-mile connectivity for the safety and security of the metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday flagged off 25 e-rickshaws from Jamila Milia Islamia Metro Station on the Magenta Line. The e-rickshaws, called ETO, were flagged off by DMRC Chairman Mangu Singh. 

These e-rickshaws will ply from 6 am to 11 pm daily providing last-mile connectivity to nearby localities like Batla House, Gaffar Manzil, Okhla Vihar, Zakir Nagar, Hazi Colony, Noor Nagar and other nearby areas. “A charging station has also been set up for these electric vehicles to ensure seamless service throughout the day.

Initially, 25 ETO rickshaws are being introduced into service from the station which will be increased to 50 in the next few days covering two more stations on this line Sukhdev Vihar and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh,” said a senior DMRC official. 

These ETOs are fitted with GPS for woman safety and are specially designed with a covered cabin and full front windscreen. The fares on these last-mile connectivity vehicles are very nominal at a base price of Rs 10 for the first 2 kilometres and Rs 5 for each subsequent kilometre. The commuters can also book vehicles through the ETO app and pay digitally for their rides.

Currently, over 300 e-rickshaws are already providing last-mile connectivity service from 36 metro stations spread across the network. DMRC will introduce e-rickshaw services from 15 more stations by the end of next month, it said.

Comments

