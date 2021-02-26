STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Electric Vehicles for Delhi ministers, top Babus

The Delhi government and its various departments are going to be the first in the country to completely shift to electric vehicles. 

Electric Vehicles

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government and its various departments are going to be the first in the country to completely shift to electric vehicles.  Aimed at reducing pollution, the AAP government has issued an order to shift all petrol/diesel run vehicles used by ministers and senior officials to electric vehicles within six months. 

The city government on Thursday directed its departments, autonomous bodies and other institutions to make a shift to EVs as per the Electric Vehicles Policy 2020. The switch can be through a lease/hiring model. Dry lease/wet lease model has been encouraged. 

“It’s history! Driven by the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the government today became the first in the world, not just India, to mandate its entire hired car fleet to switch to electric within six months,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday.

He said over 2,000 cars will be impacted by the decision. “We hope the decision inspires governments to tackle pollution with the seriousness and urgency it deserves,” he said.  The Transport Department will be the nodal agency to monitor the transition to EVs. All departments have been told to produce monthly action reports on the transition by the 5th of each month before the nodal department.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot termed the decision unprecedented.  The department is running an eight-week awareness campaign to sensitize Delhiites as well as make them aware of the incentives being offered under the EV policy.  The first two weeks of the campaign focus on promoting two and three wheeler owners. The third week targets four-wheelers.

