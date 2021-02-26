Experience Monaco in a day

By Express News Service

While the idea of international travel is met with scepticism courtesy the pandemic, the capital will get a slice of Monaco for a day at the Stainless Art Gallery. An art exhibition will be hosted alongside, featuring works primarily by India’s Modern and Contemporary artists, including MF Husain, FN Souza, SH Raza, Sakti Burman, and Jayasri Burman.

Srishti Jindal, Founder, Swift Media that is the event organiser, says the decor will embody the essence of Monaco. “It will be an ode to the classic Belle Époque style of Monaco, and capture the mystique and allure of this famous province.

artwork by B Prabha

The menu will have a mix of Mediterranean, French and Italian cuisine, all native to Monaco. Guests will be able to sample quintessential Monaco dishes such as Pan Bagnat, Fougasse and Socca, that are.” Rajeev Nangia, India Director, Monaco Government Tourist Bureau, sums up the country nicely:

“Be it yachts to supercars, chic cafes and bars to Michelin-starred dining, royal casinos to outstanding hospitality, wellness to sports, entertainment and cultural events to the glamorous nightlife; the Principality of Monaco offers the most exclusive experiences of all. Monaco is the perfect playground for your dreams.”

AT: Stainless Art Gallery

ON: February 27, 7:00pm