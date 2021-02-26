Kejriwal highlights Surat ‘victory’, says only AAP can defeat BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing his campaign for the upcoming by-elections to five wards of urban civic bodies in the national capital, Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday participated in roadshows in East Delhi.

Three seats in the area are going to polls on February 28, of which results will be announced on March 3.During the campaign, Kejriwal detailed the welfare schemes run by his government. The strategy of the AAP is to draw comparison between the BJP’s administration in the municipal corporations and the Kejriwal-run Delhi government.

Highlighting the recent Surat Municipal election results, Kejriwal said claimed the AAP made an “impressive” entry into Gujarat politics. Hitting out at the Congress, Kejriwal appealed to people not to vote for the grand old party as “AAP is the only party that is able to fight the BJP”. “The Congress is being wiped off from everywhere.

You must have heard about the municipal election results in Surat, Gujarat. Congress has received zero seats in Surat. Aam Aadmi Party is the only party to challenge the BJP across the nation. You all have defeated the BJP in Delhi thrice. It is a miracle in itself that you all have voted for AAP three times. Vote for Jhaadu (Broom) and make AAP win,” said Kejriwal addressing the crowd.

Kejriwal went on saying it is important for the AAP to be in both civic bodies and government for better administration of the city. Since the past few years the BJP-ruled MCD and the AAP- ruled government have been at loggerheads on the issue of finances, which has left civic services, especially the sanitation, crippled on numerous occasions.

Interestingly, a day after stating that coronavirus has been “defeated” in the national capital, Kejriwal on Thursday said the pandemic is not over yet and also pointed out that many people taking part in the roadshow were not wearing masks.