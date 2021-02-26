STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Special drive to declog traffic in South Delhi

Police to target improper parking and temporary encroachments

Published: 26th February 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles stuck in traffic jam at the DND flyway due to the farmers protest at Delhi-Noida border on Wednesday.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To ease traffic congestion due to improperly parked vehicles and other temporary encroachments like rehri, rickshaw and street vendors, the Delhi Traffic Police has launched a special drive in identified stretches of south Delhi. The drive, launched in the Delhi Traffic Police’s Southern Range which covers South and South East districts and 12 traffic circles, will cover 10 busy stretches like 100 Foota Road (SSN Marg) in Mehrauli Circle and Ravi Das Marg in Sangam Vihar Circle and Kalkaji Circle.  The special drive launched under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Choudhary started on February 23 and will continue till February 28 i.e Sunday. 

According to the data provided by Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 122 challans have been issued for improper parking, 323 VOCA notices have been issued through the App, 14 vehicles towed away by cranes from 100 Foota Road in Mehrauli Circle up to Thursday. On South East district’s Ravi Das Marg, 228 e-challans have been issued on the spot, 110 notices through VOCA, and 33 vehicles have been towed away.  Other than these two stretches, the special drive is also being carried out in areas such as Fruit Market, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sec-1, RK Puram, Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, B.P.

Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur in Defense Colony Circle, Captain Gaur Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg & Raja Dheer Sain Marg in Greater Kailash Circle, Munirka Market in Vasant Vihar circle, Yusuf Sarai Market in Hauz Khas Circle, Maa Anandmayee Marg & R.D. Marg in Kalkaji Circle, Press Enclave Road in Saket Circle and Jaitpur Road, Mathura Road in Sarita Vihar Circle. “Delhi Traffic Police is implementing traffic rules and regulations strictly by the way of enforcement and educational drives. Now dedicated patrolling motorcycles have been deployed to ensure the congestion-free passage in all the important corridors under Southern Range,” said DCP Choudhary. 

Special patrolling units have been deployed at Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Maa Aanandmayee Marg, Captain Gaur Marg, Ravi Dass Marg, J.B. Tito Marg, Road No. 13A, Aurobindo Marg, M.G. Road, 100 Foota Road (SSN Marg), M. B. Road, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, Lodhi Road, BhishmaPitamaha Marg, August Kranti Marg, Press Enclave Road, Nelson Mandela Marg, Olaf Palme Marg, Rao Tula Ram Marg and other stretches. 

“An effective and positive impact has been noticed amongst the general public towards following traffic regulations after these drives. Road users and the general public have also appreciated this initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police. To facilitate the general public and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the encroachment removal drives will continue in future in Southern Range,” said the senior police officer. 

In Delhi this year, 47,743 vehicles have been prosecuted for improper/obstructive parking, of which 9,785 improperly parked vehicles were towed away and 80,103 notices have been issued through VOCA for improperly parked vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Traffic Police South Delhi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp