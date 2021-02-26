Special drive to declog traffic in South Delhi

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ease traffic congestion due to improperly parked vehicles and other temporary encroachments like rehri, rickshaw and street vendors, the Delhi Traffic Police has launched a special drive in identified stretches of south Delhi. The drive, launched in the Delhi Traffic Police’s Southern Range which covers South and South East districts and 12 traffic circles, will cover 10 busy stretches like 100 Foota Road (SSN Marg) in Mehrauli Circle and Ravi Das Marg in Sangam Vihar Circle and Kalkaji Circle. The special drive launched under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surendra Choudhary started on February 23 and will continue till February 28 i.e Sunday.

According to the data provided by Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 122 challans have been issued for improper parking, 323 VOCA notices have been issued through the App, 14 vehicles towed away by cranes from 100 Foota Road in Mehrauli Circle up to Thursday. On South East district’s Ravi Das Marg, 228 e-challans have been issued on the spot, 110 notices through VOCA, and 33 vehicles have been towed away. Other than these two stretches, the special drive is also being carried out in areas such as Fruit Market, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sec-1, RK Puram, Central Market in Lajpat Nagar, B.P.

Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur in Defense Colony Circle, Captain Gaur Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg & Raja Dheer Sain Marg in Greater Kailash Circle, Munirka Market in Vasant Vihar circle, Yusuf Sarai Market in Hauz Khas Circle, Maa Anandmayee Marg & R.D. Marg in Kalkaji Circle, Press Enclave Road in Saket Circle and Jaitpur Road, Mathura Road in Sarita Vihar Circle. “Delhi Traffic Police is implementing traffic rules and regulations strictly by the way of enforcement and educational drives. Now dedicated patrolling motorcycles have been deployed to ensure the congestion-free passage in all the important corridors under Southern Range,” said DCP Choudhary.

Special patrolling units have been deployed at Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Maa Aanandmayee Marg, Captain Gaur Marg, Ravi Dass Marg, J.B. Tito Marg, Road No. 13A, Aurobindo Marg, M.G. Road, 100 Foota Road (SSN Marg), M. B. Road, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road, Lodhi Road, BhishmaPitamaha Marg, August Kranti Marg, Press Enclave Road, Nelson Mandela Marg, Olaf Palme Marg, Rao Tula Ram Marg and other stretches.

“An effective and positive impact has been noticed amongst the general public towards following traffic regulations after these drives. Road users and the general public have also appreciated this initiative by the Delhi Traffic Police. To facilitate the general public and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the encroachment removal drives will continue in future in Southern Range,” said the senior police officer.

In Delhi this year, 47,743 vehicles have been prosecuted for improper/obstructive parking, of which 9,785 improperly parked vehicles were towed away and 80,103 notices have been issued through VOCA for improperly parked vehicles.