BJP blames Kejriwal government for ‘worsening’ Delhi's condition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav on Friday said the AAP government in Delhi is running on “falsehood” and “propaganda” and the people of Delhi would give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal in the municipal bypolls.

“Kejriwal government is responsible for worsening the condition of Delhi and the AAP will face defeat in the corporation by-elections. People will give them a befitting reply and ensure the BJP’s victory with huge margins,” said Yadav during a roadshow in Kalyanpuri ward Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva was accompanying him during the roadshow.

On Friday, the last day of campaigning, the BJP organised roadshows in all five wards, where people will vote on Sunday. Several senior leaders and MPs of the saffron party, including Manoj Tiwari (Northeast Delhi-MP) and Gautam Gambhir (East Delhi-MP) and Dineshlal Yadav Nirhua, took part in the roadshows.

Attacking the AAP government further, Yadav said in the past six years, the Kejriwal government’s way of functioning had stalled development activities in the city. “Neither old-age pension nor Ayushman Bharat health scheme has been implemented,” he said. Tiwari said the five municipal wards, where bypolls are taking place, had witnessed no development in past six years. “There are no parks, schools and hospitals. The Kejriwal government is only adopting wrong policies which are detrimental to Delhiites,” said Tiwari.