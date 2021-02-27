STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government's eptic tank scheme remains a non-starter

With regards to the funds spent on the scheme, the RTI reply revealed that no fund was utilised in 2019-2020 while only Rs 7 lakh was used in 2020-2021.

Prohibition of Employment As Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 prohibits ‘hazardous cleaning’ of sewer and septic tank

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Jal Board has spent only 0.2 per cent of the fund allotted to it under the Mukhyamantri Septic Tank Safai Yojna of the Delhi government. According to the Right to Information reply dated February 24, received by activist Vivek Pandey, the AAP-led Delhi govt had allotted Rs 35 crore under the septic tank cleaning scheme to the DJB in two years.

With regards to the funds spent on the scheme, the RTI reply revealed that no fund was utilised in 2019-2020 while only Rs 7 lakh was used in 2020-2021 (till January 21). On the queries seeking details of number of trucks and tanks purchased under the scheme and salary of the staff working under the Yojna, the DJB responded that the data is not related to their office.

The scheme launched in 2019 aimed at helping people in waste management and ensuring the safety of sanitation workers. “There’s no regular cleaning of septic tanks which is causing water pollution and increasing the risk of water-  borne diseases.

Sewer pipes are not available in unauthorised colonies and that’s why there’s a big need of septic tanks in those areas. Even after receiving sufficient funds the DJB failed to utilise it,” said Pandey. Attempts by this reporter to get comments from DJB officials went unanswered.

