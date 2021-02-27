STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi parents want ‘no detention’ rule for written exams exception in private schools too

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has written to Education Minister Manish Sisodia to promote students up to Class 8 without exams like government institutions.

Published: 27th February 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Primary school Andhra Pradesh students

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after the Delhi government announced that there will be no written exams for students up to Class 8’ in government and aided schools, the students and parents of private and unaided schools are feeling ‘left out’ and called the government’s order ‘biased’.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) has written to Education Minister Manish Sisodia requesting to implement the same order in private schools and unaided schools also. On Wednesday, the Directorate of Education (DOE) had announced that all students from KG to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class based on assessments of assignments and projects given by the schools throughout the year. 

“All currently enrolled students up to and including Class 8 will be promoted to the next class under the ‘No Detention Policy’. The purpose of this assessment is to understand the impact of the alternate learning approach that needed to be adopted under the prevailing circumstances this year. The data of this assessment will also help the DoE in determining the course content and learning strategies for the next session,” said a senior official.

“The parents are worried and are feeling left out of the education system of Delhi. We had been proposing the no detention policy since last year. Now, the government has implemented it but only for government schools. Why? Are private schools not part of the Delhi Education system? Rather than creating bias, the government should rename the DoE as ‘Directorate of Education of Government schools’,” said Aparajita Gautam, president of the DPA. 

“The government continuously gives step-motherly treatment to parents and students from private schools. We appeal to you to implement the ‘No Detention Policy’ in private schools also. All children have the right to be promoted to the next class,” the parents association urged Sisodia. Several parents have also raised voices against the offline examinations announced for Class 9 and 11. The DPA has appealed to to conduct these exams online or on optional choice basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi private schools Delhi Delhi Parents Association
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp