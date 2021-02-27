Delhi Tourism department plans more events for garden festival

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the response of public, the Delhi Tourism department is planning to organise multiple cultural events during the ongoing ‘Garden Tourism Festival’ at The Garden of Five Senses.

The officials of tourism department said the footfall at the festival venue is encouraging and more visitors are expected in coming days once the school exams are over.

“We have planned several activities on weekends so that people in large numbers can witness them. In the first three days, more than 18,000 visitors, excluding children, had come to the festival and on weekdays, the average daily footfall was around 1,200.

This weekend, apart from a rock band concert, folkdance performances are also planned. On next Saturday and Sunday, we have lined up a Qwwali programme and folk dances from different states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” said a senior official.

The festival is the first big public event being organised in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.

As the department was expecting a high footfall for the event, it decided to stretch this annual three-day feature to 23 days this year. The festival will conclude on March 13. The official said every year, nearly 18,000 people would come to The Garden of Five Senses during the festival.

To facilitate the visitors, the tourism department provides free shuttle service from Saket Metro station to the venue. Officials said the section which offers tips for gardening is drawing more crowd. “Visitors are given information about plants and gardening in small areas. We educate people about recycling of waste containers and converting them into pots. The festival has become the biggest flower show in the capital.”