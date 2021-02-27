Over 13,000 receive COVID vaccination jab in Delhi on February 26; second dose for 2,486

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 13,000 beneficiaries received the vaccine against Covid-19 on Friday in the national capital, a significant fall from the number of people who had got the shots a day before.

According to data shared by officials, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries have received the vaccine so far in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive a month ago, with more than 18,900 people receiving jabs on Thursday.

Out of the total tally, more than 1.46 lakh are healthcare workers and over 2.2 lakh are frontline workers, as per the data. Coronavirus vaccine shots were administered to more than 13,320 beneficiaries in Delhi on Friday.

Four minor cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported, the officials said. On Friday, 2,486 healthcare workers got their second dose, as the inoculation drive picked up pace, according to the data provided by authorities.

1.46 lakh HCWs inoculated

Till date, 1,46,827 healthcare workers and 2,20,694 frontline workers have received the vaccine. Frontline workers include police personnel, civil defence staff, sanitation workers, etc.