Delhi airport’s private jet terminal sees 25 per cent surge in passengers 

It is currently receiving 120 passengers per day, both in arrival and departure, up from 96 passengers per day at its launch in September 2020. 

Published: 28th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Airport’s general aviation terminal, for private jets, has witnessed a 25 per cent rise in passenger movement within four months of its launch in September.

The terminal at Delhi Airport is the first in the country. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), there has been a record surge in passenger movements since the beginning of the terminal, driven mainly by a high number of private jet movements in January.

It is currently receiving 120 passengers per day, both in arrival and departure, up from 96 passengers per day at its launch in September 2020. 

“The passenger footfall at this newly built terminal includes domestic and international passengers in the ratio of 90:10. The general aviation terminal is witnessing over 30 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day, compared to 24 ATMs during September 2020.

With this exclusive terminal, Delhi Airport has marked another milestone of setting up high-end infrastructure for the passengers and has thus given impetus to the role of general aviation in the country,” said the spokesperson. The general aviation terminals are available at all large and busy airports. The terminal gives access to the newly developed general aviation aircraft apron, thus reducing the transit time between the city side and the aircraft from 45 minutes to 5 minutes only.

The newly developed apron is spread over eight lakh square feet with about 57 dedicated bays for parking general aviation aircraft. With modern architecture, this new terminal houses spacious passenger lounges, retail and food and beverage (F&B) sections, 24 x7 personal concierge services, a common processing area with customs and immigrations and immediate access to private jet aircraft stands from the terminal. 

“It gives us immense pleasure to see an increasing trend in general aviation traffic at Delhi Airport. This exceptional performance is due to the airport’s status as the second safest airport in the world for its efficiency in handling airport operations smoothly even during the pandemic. This exclusive general aviation terminal is a great addition to DIAL’s passenger experience,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

