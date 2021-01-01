STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi and surrounding areas, CPCB calls for compliance with guidelines

As per the IMD, the ventilation conditions are likely to slow down in Delhi causing poor dispersion of pollutants, due to which the air quality is predicted to remain ‘very poor’.

Delhi Pollution

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In view of the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region and a likely increase in activities during the New Year celebrations, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has asked the NCR states' pollution boards and other agencies concerned to take immediate and effective steps to control air pollution.

The CPCB has been reviewing the air quality and meteorological scenario in Delhi-NCR on continuous basis and the NCR states - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan - have been asked to implement its guidelines.

As per the IMD, the ventilation conditions are likely to slow down in Delhi causing poor dispersion of pollutants, due to which the air quality is predicted to remain ‘very poor’.  “Hot mix plants and stone crushers shall remain closed till January 2. Frequency of mechanised cleaning of roads and water sprinkling to be increased, particularly on the stretches with high dust generation potential,” the CPCB guidelines said.

The pollution watchdog said it should be ensured that guidelines/standard operating procedures for dust mitigation at construction sites are strictly adhered to.

In case of violations, strict action should be taken like imposition of penalty or temporary stoppage of construction activities. Agencies must ensure compliance of orders of courts and National Green Tribunal regarding ban on sale and use of firecrackers, it said.

The CPCB has deployed 50 teams for field inspections in Delhi-NCR with special emphasis on hotspots since October 15 to assess the ground scenario and ensure enforcement of measures for control of air pollution.

These teams have been visiting pollution hotspots and other areas and reporting the violations of guidelines/norms by posting these on the SAMEER app.

