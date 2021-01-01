STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress cries scam in Delhi government's distribution of bio-decomposer

The Delhi government adopted the bio-decomposer and arranged its free-of-cost sprinkling in about 800 hectares of agricultural land.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging a scam in the distribution of bio-decomposer by the Arvind Kejriwal government, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera demanded a CBI inquiry.

Khera alleged that Rs 10 crore was spent by the Kejriwal government on advertisements of the bio-decomposers developed by the Pusa Institute of Technology for preventing burning of paddy straw, while the actual cost of its distribution was Rs 23.60 lakh, including Rs 75,780 as cost of the solution.

The Delhi government adopted the bio-decomposer and arranged its free-of-cost sprinkling in about 800 hectares of agricultural land. Khera alleged that despite the claim that the solution would decompose paddy straw, it failed to do so.

Citing RTI replies, Khera claimed that 1,200 farmers applied for the bio-decomposer but only 310 in 39 villages got it from the government. The Delhi government or the ruling AAP was yet to react to the charges. 

