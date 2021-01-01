STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government extends water bill waiver scheme till March end

'Till date, over 4.5 lakh consumers have availed benefit of this scheme and the DJB has earned Rs 632 crore in revenue,' Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain said said.

Published: 01st January 2021 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday extended its scheme offering a one-time waiver of water bill arrears and late payment surcharge till March 31. “We have decided to extend the last date for Delhi Jal Board’s scheme to enable more consumers to pay their water bills at reduced rates without facing any financial burden or difficulty. Till date, over 4.5 lakh consumers have availed benefit of this scheme and the DJB has earned `632 crore in revenue,” DJB Chairman Satyender Jain said.

Under the scheme, launched in August last year, all categories of houses get an exemption from late fee payments, while their pending water bills are waived partly or fully depending on the housing category. The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31 last year.

Delhi’s colonies are categorised from A-H. A-D category colonies are considered as middle and upper-middle residential areas. For ‘A’ and ‘B’ category colonies, 25 per cent rebate is given on their principal arrears while in the ‘C’ category colonies, 50 per cent waiver is provided. In ‘D’ category colonies, people get a waiver of 75 per cent on their principal pending arrear. 

Jain also inspected the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant and directed the concerned officers to get the production capacity of Phase-I increased upto 39 MGD on an immediate basis. During the visit, Jain noticed that 8 MGD Recycling Unit was also lying defunct and immediately instructed the officials to make it functional. 

“Functioning of 8 MGD recycling plant and up gradation of production capacity of Phase-I of the Chandrawal WTP by 4 MGD will increase the water production by 12 MGD,” he said. “This increased 12 MGD will be supplied to the areas under the ambit of the plant. Every drop of water is precious and all treatment plants will be made zero liquid discharge so that there is no wastage. All the leakages are mandatory to be tapped and its misuse will not be tolerated,” Jain added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi Jal Board Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyender Jain aap
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp