Protesting at Delhi borders, farmers ring in New Year with 'service and not celebration'

Though was some progress in the last round of talks between the agitating farmers and the Centre on December 30, the protesters are not yet satisfied as the stalemate over the two main demands stays.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:17 AM

A farmer sitting inside a parked truck at Ghaziabad border on a chilling afternoon

A farmer sitting inside a parked truck at Ghaziabad border on a chilling afternoon. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For thousands of farmers protesting at Delhi borders, the New Year is yet to bring in cheers. "There is no New Year celebration for us until the government accepts our demands," said Harjinder Singh from Ropar in Punjab, who has been camping at the Singhu border since November 25.

Though was some progress in the last round of talks between the agitating farmers and the Centre on December 30, the protesters are not yet satisfied as the stalemate over the two main demands persists. "They cannot pick and choose what suits them. They have to listen to all our demands," said Harmesh Singh from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

"People like us who are used to living in kothis (villas) are now sleeping on the road. We have been protesting peacefully for a month, we can keep protesting for a year, too," said Bhupinder Singh, also from Hoshiarpur.

Most farmers will be welcoming the New Year away from their families, but they are not complaining. "All these farmers here are our brothers and uncles," said Harjinder.

Gurpreet Hayer from Jalandhar and Pratap Singh from Bhatinda have decided to do 'sewa' in the New Year. Gurpreet said he will be working with Gursikh Sewa Society to put up a 'turban langar' for all the farmers on Friday. "There are many farmers who don’t know how to tie a turban, or don’t have a fresh turban. We will give them that," he said.

Pratap said he would pay a visit to the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara on the first day of the year. "Every New Year we go to pay our respects at gurudwara and do sewa at langar. This year too, I will do the same here," he said. Among the bare minimum celebrations, the Working People's Charter has called upon people from across the country to usher in the New Year with the farmers.

Comments

