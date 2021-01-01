STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Protesting farmers stay put in severe Delhi cold as talks with govt remain deadlocked

The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the routes that remained closed owing to the agitation and suggested them to take alternative roads.

Published: 01st January 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Dense fog engulfs Delhi on Friday Morning. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers stayed put at their protest venues near Delhi's border on Friday, braving a severe chill as the mercury dipped to 1.1 degrees Celsius on the New Year's Day, the lowest in 15 years, as talks with the government made little headway.

The government and the farm unions had reached some common ground on Wednesday to resolve the protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP.

After the sixth round of negotiations between three union ministers and a 41-member representative group of thousands of farmers protesting on Delhi borders, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said at least 50 per cent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4.

Security remained tight at the national capital's borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri border points, where the farmers have been camping for more than a month now.

The protests have also led to traffic congestions, forcing the police to divert vehicular movement.

ALSO READ: Severe cold wave in Delhi on New Year's Day, records lowest temperature in 14 years

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the routes that remained closed owing to the agitation and suggested them to take alternative roads.

"Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for LMV (Cars/ Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement," it tweeted.

"The Chilla and Ghazipur Borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests.

Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Apsara, Bhopra & Loni Borders.

"Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli & Mangesh borders closed. Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44," it said in a series of tweets.

"Available Open Borders to Haryana are Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders," the Delhi Traffic Police said in another tweet.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middleman and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and mandi systems will stay and has accused the Opposition of misleading the farmers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi farmers protests MSP New Farm Laws cold wave
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp