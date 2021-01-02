STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Air quality dips to ‘severe’ in most NCR cities, Gurugram ‘very poor’

Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi winters, Delhi fog, air quality

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality plunged to the “severe” level in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it stayed in the “very poor” zone in Gurgaon on the first day of 2021, according to the 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Friday. Presence of pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained high in the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 470 in Ghaziabad, 434 in Greater Noida, 455 in Noida, 421 in Faridabad and 376 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB’s Sameer app. The air quality in Delhi deteriorated to ‘severe’ category at 446.

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The CPCB states that an AQI in the “severe” category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases while the air quality in the “very poor” zone may lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The average AQI on Thursday was 343 in Ghaziabad, 394 in Greater Noida, 369 in Noida, 344 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon. On Wednesday, it was 310 in Ghaziabad, 315 in Greater Noida, 302 in Noida, 289 in Faridabad and 227 in Gurgaon. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad have four stations each, while Gurgaon has three and Greater Noida two, according to the app.

With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad Noida NCR Air quality Delhi Gurugram
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp