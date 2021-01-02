STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DDA's new housing scheme launched; 1,354 flats, costliest worth Rs 2.14 crore

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

infra_housing

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The new housing scheme of the DDA was launched on Saturday with 1,354 flats on offer, the costliest ones being worth Rs 2.14 cr in the high-income group category.

Maximum number of flats - 757 - have been offered in the MIG category, the official said.

The scheme is completely online, done through the newly developed AWAAS software of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from processing of application to possession of flats, a senior official said.

The scheme was virtually launched by DDA Vice-Chairman Anurag Jain.

Under the scheme, over 1,350 flats are on offer for various categories at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, they said.

In HIG, LIG and EWS/Janta categories, the number of flats on offer are 254, 52 and 291 respectively, according to the information shared in the brochure of the scheme.

HIG flats are available in 3 BHK and 2 BHK categories; while MIG ones are in 2 BHK category.

In 3 BHK category of HIG, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 cr to 2.14 cr, the brochure said.

In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 cr to Rs 1.72 cr, it said.

MIG flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini, while EWS ones in Mangalagiri, officials said.

The scheme was approved recently during an online meeting of the authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal.

The applications under the scheme can be sent till February 16, the DDA said.

The applicant will have to visit DDA only for the purpose of execution deed.

Eligible allottees may avail benefits under credit-linked subsidy scheme under PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana)- Housing for All (Urban) the DDA said.

Since, a number of concessions are being offered under the EWS category, the allottees in this category will not be permitted to sell or transfer or otherwise part with the possession of the flat in any manner for a period of five years from the delivery of possession, it said.

The last DDA Housing Scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DDA Delhi housing DDA scheme Delhi housing scheme
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp