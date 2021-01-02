Delhi’s healthcare system sets countless examples for world, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Delhi’s healthcare system has set ‘countless examples’ for the entire world.In a video message on the first day of the year, Kejriwal said that the system has shown that it is at par with the developed countries.While asking people to take all precautions and stay safe from coronavirus, the CM expressed hope for things to return to normal with the arrival of the vaccine in India.

“During these testing times of the ongoing pandemic, our strong healthcare system has set countless examples before the entire world. Delhi showed that we are at par with other developed countries of the world. During this pandemic, several initiatives of Delhi were replicated by many countries and governments across the world,” said Kejriwal.

While applauding the efforts Kejriwal said, “Corona warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, sanitation workers, and all socio-religious institutions...you continue to serve the public even in such a difficult time.” Delhi is preparing for vaccination programme on a large scale against the coronavirus, marking around 51 lakh people to be given the two doses based on priority.

“We hope that the vaccine arrives in India soon so that things may return to normal. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your family. This new year brings new hopes” Kejriwal said. Delhi recorded 585 fresh Covid cases and 21 new fatalities on Friday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73 per cent, authorities said.

The infection tally in the city stands at over 6.25 lakh and the death toll rose to 10,557, they said, adding that over 80,000 tests were conducted on the previous day. From December 21-23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported; 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.