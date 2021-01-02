STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Euphoria and I are similar but also different, says Drummer Vishal Mehta

Drummer Vishal Mehta is all set to launch his second EP/album of alternate pop, Only You, next month

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Drummer Vishal Mehta

Drummer Vishal Mehta

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

TT platforms have propelled careers of not only deserving actors, but also performing artistes. Vishal Mehta, 35, a drummer with the popular indie pop band Euphoria, stands testimony to that. All set to launch his second album, Only You, Mehta says that OTT platforms have helped independent musicians bring forth their talent without the crutches of “big labels”. This resident of New Delhi’s Hari Nagar, began quite young. He started playing the conga and the bongo at age five, and shifted to drums by seven. Always into music, he even did his Physics (Honours) from Deen Dayal Upadhyay College (Delhi University) specialising in acoustics. After his graduation in 2007, he started performing with Delhi’s Artist Unlimited, and then Mumbai’s Ravi Pawar Symphony.In 2015, he started his own band — Vishal Mehta Live. Two years later, he came out with his first album, Alone “that became an instant hit, much beyond my expectations.”

Over the years, Mehta has collaborated with top artistes such as Padma Shri Hans Raj Hans, Ali Zafar, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Singh Sharma, Shibani Kashyap, Kamal Khan and Satinder Sartaj. Excerpts:

Tell us about your upcoming EP/album, Only You.

I began working on Only You after my first album, Alone (2017), became a hit. I completed it in January last year, and started recording it in March. It has five tracks in alternate pop, and will most likely come out next month. Producer Ashok Roy is a bass player in it, Peter Szendofi from Budapest plays the drums and Kolkata’s Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar has sung the whole album.

How and when did you get associated with Euphoria?

It was around 2014-15, when I was playing with Nasya, a Sufi Rock and Pop band. One of the independent artistes I was collaborating with at that time was Prabhat Trivedi. Prabhat’s brother, Prashant was a member of Euphoria. One day, Prashant called me up and asked if I could play for the Euphoria concert, scheduled two days later in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. I agreed. That gig went off really well, and I became a member of Euphoria.
 
How different is Vishal Mehta Live from Euphoria?

Euphoria and I are one and dependent on each other, but at the same time, our understanding of music and our approach to it is different. That’s because we come from different backgrounds. So, while we both are the same as musicians, we produce different sounds. But, I must say Vishal Mehta Live owes a lot to Euphoria. I learnt a lot from them.

Was there a time when you were not allowed to play your own music?

Not really, because if I have been called to play, they know what to expect from me. I am known as an independent artiste who will play my own music. Though sometimes it happens that in between a gig, a request comes from the audiences for some Bollywood or mainstream number, which of course I do. All performers must be ready for that.

How did the period of lockdown treat you?

Financially, it was bad as there were no shows/concerts/gigs. But it gave us creative people ample time to create and innovate. I had enough time to write, record, and finish my album, so the creator in me was satisfied. Also, the lockdown gave me enough time to spend with my family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euphoria Vishal Mehta
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp