Sisodia invites Uttarakhand minister for debate

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to Minister of Urban Development of Uttarakhand, Madan Kaushik challenging him for an open debate on issues plaguing the hill state. Sisodia has also officially invited Kaushik to Delhi to show-case the work done under the ‘Kejriwal Model’.Sisodia in his letter said that nothing can be better for Uttarakhand than to see their present and future leaders openly debating on hospitals, schools, electricity, water, and other issues and accordingly execute their voting rights.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will fight the next assembly elections in the hilly state.
The party leaders from Delhi have been going to Uttarakhand for the past few months to propagate  about ‘Kejriwal Model’ of governance. Sisodia himself recently concluded a two-day visit to take stock of party’s strength on ground. “I got to know that Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat and his government have not done much work in the last four years. The people of the state call him ‘zero work CM’. Earlier I challenged the Uttarakhand government and asked to count five development works done by the Rawat government” the letter read. 

“By accepting the open invitation I gave you three dates (January 2, 3, 4 2021) to debate. In these dates, I wanted to visit Dehradun and discuss. But I did not get any response from you, therefore, I have decided to come to Dehradun on 4th January 2021,” Sisodia said.

The education minister has even challenged the Yogi Adityanath government over law and order, electricity and others issues in Uttar Pradesh and reached Lucknow after setting up a date himself. No one from BJP turned up. 

“I and my government will be very happy if you can come to Delhi on January 6 after an open discussion in Dehradun on January 4. In Delhi, I will also show you the complete changes in government schools by the Kejriwal government” the deputy chief minister said further.

