To get you on schedule for 2021, here's a list of best planners 

HEENA KHANDELWAL

Express News Service

The year 2020 was unprecedented and like us, it also made designers relook at their planners to come up with results that focus on mental health and drawing a better work-life balance. HEENA KHANDELWAL lists the 2021’s best planners in India

You Are Where You

Need To Be

Carousel’s undated planner for 2021, You Are Where You Need To Be, encourages people to work at their own pace. Equipped with yearly, monthly and weekly spreads, the planner helps you to see the bigger picture and then break it down into actionable steps, and track your progress. It focuses on habits, goals and reflections on the week gone by. Plus, there is plenty of space to jot down thoughts or doodle.

COST: Rs 1,100

AT: carousel.co.in

Vibe Highlighter

What sets The Trove’s undated planner apart is the fact that it begins by asking its users to explore their ikigai (a Japanese term that translates into a reason to live) and encourages you to list down your morning ritual every month. The planner has week-wise spread that looks at daily goals and weekly priority list, and at the end of the month, there is a monthly reflection sheet.

COST: Rs 999

AT: instagram.com/thetrovelifestyle

The Ultimate Planner

It is called The Ultimate Planner because it covers all aspects of one’s life — from planning your day to birthday and events reminders, goals for the month, meal plans, habit and budget tracker and empty space to jot down notes. It is both vibrant and subtle, and detailing does not overwhelm. However, it does get heavy when it comes to weight.

COST: Rs 1,799

AT: aliciasouza.com

Showing Up For Myself

Tired of the question ‘where do you see yourself 1/5/10 years from today’? This planner encourages you to have an action plan. Perhaps, taking it from her own experience with therapy, Pranita Kocharekar planner’s asks users to write a letter to their inner child and ask them to track their mental health every week.

COST: Rs 1,200

AT: pranita-kocharekar.com

Find Your Balance

Designed by Harini Palanisamy, The Journal Lab’s planner aims at bringing a balance between your work, family and self-care. It is a merger of planner and journal. The left side for you to list the priorities of the day, and the right is for your thoughts and highlights of the day.

COST Rs 689

AT: thejournallab.in

Official Harry Potter Planner

Ready to go to Hogwarts? Here’s an attractive planner that aims to take readers directly on platform 9 ¾ so that they can board Hogwarts Express. Although themed on the world of Harry Potter, the dated planner doesn’t miss out on anything that a planner should. Divided into 12 sections, one for each month, it has plenty of dedicated space to jot down monthly goals, daily schedule, meal plans, to-do lists while also tracking habits and expenses.

COST: Rs 2,999, AT: coveritup.com

Make It Happen

Odd Giraffe’s ‘Make It Happen’ planner looks at 12 emotional qualities, including empathy, curiosity, vulnerability, mindfulness, and gratitude, and encourages users to focus and work on one emotional quality every month. The dated planner focuses only on four things — goals, reflections, weekly and monthly planners. For other things, including habits and meals, there is a separate wellness planner.

COST: Rs 1,299 onwards, AT: oddgiraffe.com