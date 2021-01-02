Urban farming: Bringing roots to the roofs of Delhi people

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

It was initially a college project. There was no monetary/business aspect to it,” says Nishant Chowdhary about the genesis of Urban Kyari, an urban farming model that traces its roots to the banks of the Yamuna (in Delhi) and has since sprouted among rooftops and kitchen gardens.

“High levels of toxins in the River Yamuna have made the banks not fit for farming. The farmers are afraid they will get evicted and lose their only livelihood. The vegetables that they grow on the polluted river bed are toxic and are unfit for consumption as per NGT. If they continue cultivating here, Delhi’s market would remain flooded with these toxic vegetables. However, uprooting these farmers from the land, without an alternative will snatch their only source of livelihood,” says Chowdhary, a psychology graduate who was tasked by Ambedkar University to come up with alternate revenue streams for the 28-30 farming families on the banks of the Yamuna near Majnu ka Tila, betwixt 2015-17, who were being displaced thanks to a farming project.

“At Urban Kyari, we have developed an economical and sustainable method of growing organic vegetables utilising vacant urban spaces with an intention to provide alternative employment opportunities to displaced farmers and fresh home grown greens to people living in urban cities and towns,” says Chowdhary, 30.

“We have realised that in urban spaces there is a disconnect between people and their food, and to rebuild this connection along with our partner farmers we have taken the farm to the terraces and balconies of people dwelling in urban spaces,” notes Chowdhary, adding, “We bring to you a rooftop farming set up which we call kyari, bringing you closer to healthier living. Now you can relish organic vegetables from your own kitchen garden. Our vision is to make organic farming economic, sustainable and convenient in urban spaces while providing alternative employment to displaced farmers,” says Chowdhary.

The vision then has two versions: rooftop farms, of which Chowdhary has installed 50-60 of across Delhi-NCR; and rented plots at Urban Kyari’s own farm. “We rent out 12,000 sqft plots for `36,000 for a period of six months. We take the payment in advance, and ensure farm to home delivery. We have 17-20 families who have co tracted us to do it for them and they are happy with the results.”

The farmers associated with the company have the expertise to help building the rooftop farms. “We charge `550 per sqft, and have farmers coming in regularly to check that the ‘farming’ is proper and people can actually get a fertile crop. If you also want a kitchen garden, we are happy to consult.” Chowdhary says this project has helped the farmers associated with Urban Kyari. “This engaging with people who want to start their own rooftop or kitchen gardens gives farmers an alternate revenue stream as consultants, who have knowledge of how to grow crops even if they may not have land in the future.”