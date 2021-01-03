Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorm on chilly winter morning

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas received moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms on Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted "thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall" over some parts of South Delhi viz Ayanagar, Deramandi, Tughalkabad, and some districts of Haryana.

Both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise further over the next two days, with the IMD forecasting light rain for Sunday and light to moderate showers on Monday.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, Tijara," the Department said.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 20 and 8 degree Celsius respectively in the national capital, the Department said in its forecast.

The MeT department also forecasted the chances of hailstorm activity and moderate showers.

The air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate category from Monday onwards.

However, on Saturday the department predicted in the next 24 hours in the national capital will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature after several days of biting cold and chilly weather.

