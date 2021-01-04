Environment panel summons MCD chiefs over pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s environment committee has summoned the commissioners of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations over the problem of dust pollution, asking them to appear on Monday. Road dust is a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution, yet the MCDs are not deploying mechanical sweeping, the committee’s chairperson and AAP MLA Atishi said on Sunday.

“The Environment Committee has received several complaints from different parts of the city regarding rising levels of dust and ensuing air pollution caused by the manual sweeping of roads being carried out by the respective corporations.

The panel had asked three MCD commissioners to submit detailed steps taken by the MCDs to stop dust pollution in Delhi” said the AAP leader. The MCD commissioners have also been asked by the committee to file a report on the implementation of NGT orders and TERI recommendations.