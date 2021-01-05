STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS spent over Rs 71 crore till November on COVID-19, no separate funds from Centre: RTI

The amount is divided in two categories: M & E (Monitoring and Evaluation) which is Rs  2,368.91 lakh (Rs 23.68 cr) and M & S (Maintenance & Support) which is Rs 4,748.73 lakh (Rs 47.48 cr).

Published: 05th January 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020.

A medic wearing a PPE kit at AIIMS during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Thursday June 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From March 2020 till November, the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi spent Rs 71.17 crores (Rs 7117.64 lakh) towards novel coronavirus, reveals the institute on queries through Right to Information Act. 

An RTI query filed by this correspondent, AIIMS Finance Division responded with a break-up without many details that the ‘head expenditure’ over Covid-19-related purposes stood at Rs 7,117 lakh.

The amount is divided in two categories: M & E (Monitoring and Evaluation) which is Rs  2,368.91 lakh (Rs 23.68 cr) and M & S (Maintenance & Support) which is Rs 4,748.73 lakh (Rs 47.48 cr).

As per the reply to the query over funds received from the Centre for assistance on expenditure related to Covid-19, the administration said “no separate funds/grant was provided by a ministry for COVID 19.”

“At present the institutes may meet their funds requirements from normal budgetary provisions,” it said in a reply.

However, as per the reply, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana had said that the additional financial support to the individual institutes to meet their expenses on these counts would be provided later.

Also, for dealing with the pandemic crisis related to accessibility for ICU beds with ventilators, the AIIMS did not have to purchase any ventilators for Covid treatment from March till November last year. 

In an RTI query, AIIMS was asked as to how many ventilators were purchased from March 2020 till November and the purchase price of each ventilator.

The authorities replied that the hospital store has not purchased any ventilators from that period. 

Also, the AIIMS said that the information on the purchase price does not pertain to the administration.

When asked about purchase of oxygen cylinders and from whom those were procured, the RTI reply noted that the hospital did purchase 58 of B type 10-litre and four of D types 10-litre cylinders from government e-marketplace (GeM) — a platform that facilitates online procurement of common use goods and services required by various government departments/organizations/PSUs.

The price range of these oxygen cylinders was between Rs 7,159 to Rs 5,600 approximately, the RTI reply stated.

The institute also purchased more than 21 lakh N95 masks from the March to November last year. The price range of these masks is from Rs 36 to Rs 175, revealed the RTI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS Finance Division Covid-19 RTI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp