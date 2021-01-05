STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi High Court grants permission to terminate 25-week pregnancy

The 25-year-old pregnant woman has sought permission to abort the foetus on the ground that it was suffering from Bilateral Renal Agenesis. 

Published: 05th January 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted permission to a woman for medical termination of her 25-week pregnancy as the survival of the foetus, suffering from serious abnormalities, is unlikely.

The 25-year-old pregnant woman has sought permission to abort the foetus on the ground that it was suffering from Bilateral Renal Agenesis. 

Justice Navin Chawla allowed the plea considering the report of an AIIMS medical board that the condition is poor and ‘survival of foetus is unlikely’.

The high court, in the previous hearing, had directed the Medical Superintendent of AIIMS to constitute a board to examine the condition of the woman and  report on the possibility of the foetus not surviving the term of the pregnancy.

The court’s permission was required as the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act does not permit termination of pregnancy in case the period of gestation is more than 20 weeks.

Advocate Sneha Mukherjee, representing the woman, submitted that the foetus would not survive till childbirth as both the kidneys have not developed as yet and added that in the circumstances it would be futile to compel the petitioner to undergo the full terms of pregnancy.

The plea said during an ultra-sonography, conducted on the woman at the gestational age of 25 weeks, it was discovered that the fetus suffered from Bilateral Renal Agenesis (both kidneys absent) thereby making it incompatible with life.

In January, the union cabinet had approved the Medical Termination Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which provides for enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women including rape survivors, incest victim and other vulnerable women, like differently abled and minors.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Bilateral Renal Agenesis Pregnancy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp