Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category on Tuesday

Rainfall at Delhi observed during in the last 24 hours was 4.7 mm at Safdarjung observatory following by Palam 12.0 mm, Lodhi Road 4.8mm, Ridge 6.2mm and Ayanagar 8.9mm.

Delhi rains, NEw delhi rain, June 28, 2018 | PTI photo

Representational image. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday morning, stated System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 24 hours there was light to moderated rains with thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds (speed 20-30 kmph). There was also possibility of hailstorm at isolated places.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory in the national capital. As per SAFAR, the level of PM10 particles observed in the morning was 100, which is "satisfactory" category.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and other national capital regions next 2 hours," IMD predicted.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. 

