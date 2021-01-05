STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five held in Delhi for circulating child pornographic content online

Published: 05th January 2021 12:34 AM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Five men have been arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police for allegedly circulating child pornographic content through social media, police said on Monday.

The accused, Ram Babu Kumar (26), Devender (35), Abdul Rehman (22), Mohammad Umar Alam (22) and Satosh Kumar (24), have been arrested, they said.

They were held under 'operation MASOOM', a campaign launched last year to act against those circulating sexually offensive content against children online, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said, "During investigation, the accused disclosed that the offensive material was either shared with them on WhatsApp or was posted on the social media profile of someone known to them from where they either forwarded it to someone else or copied and posted on their own social media accounts."

All the accused have been arrested under appropriate sections of law and sent to judicial custody.

The devices and SIM cards used by the accused have been seized, the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Ram Babu, a school dropout, works as a cab driver and Umar Alam has completed Bachelors in Business Administration and sells mobile accessories online for popular e-commerce platforms.

While Santosh is a graduate and works as a delivery boy for a popular pizza chain, both Devender and Abdul Rehman are also school dropouts.

Abdul is presently working as a data entry operator at a firm in Noida, Devender is aspiring to become a Disc Jockey.

As per data shared by Delhi Police, a total of 26 people were arrested in 2020 for posting or transmitting child pornographic content online.

